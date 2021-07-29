Omaha's executive deputy police chief will fill in for Schmaderer when he's unavailable

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer will handpick one of his five deputy chiefs to serve as chief when he’s unavailable thanks to a newly created position that was approved last week by the City Council.

But the executive deputy chief position — which comes with a 6% raise for whoever gets it — raised questions from two council members about the selection process and whether the appointment is essentially a succession plan.

The municipal code addition reads that the police chief has the “authority to designate” a second in command from among anyone who holds the rank of deputy chief.

The language outlining the new position doesn’t list a specific job description. It says, however, that the person will “perform the administrative and supervisory duties determined by the Chief” and will be acting police chief when the chief is away.

At the July 13 City Council meeting, Schmaderer said he thinks the position would have helped during Omaha’s protests last summer and for other large events.

“... (A) clearly identified No. 2 will streamline operations in my absence and provide an extra layer of accountability to the department,” he said. “Just like when the council president is gone, we know who the vice president is, it’s not a guessing game.”