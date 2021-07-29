Omaha's executive deputy police chief will fill in for Schmaderer when he's unavailable

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer will handpick one of his five deputy chiefs to serve as chief when he’s unavailable thanks to a newly created position that was approved last week by the City Council.
But the executive deputy chief position — which comes with a 6% raise for whoever gets it — raised questions from two council members about the selection process and whether the appointment is essentially a succession plan.
The municipal code addition reads that the police chief has the “authority to designate” a second in command from among anyone who holds the rank of deputy chief.
The language outlining the new position doesn’t list a specific job description. It says, however, that the person will “perform the administrative and supervisory duties determined by the Chief” and will be acting police chief when the chief is away.
At the July 13 City Council meeting, Schmaderer said he thinks the position would have helped during Omaha’s protests last summer and for other large events.
“... (A) clearly identified No. 2 will streamline operations in my absence and provide an extra layer of accountability to the department,” he said. “Just like when the council president is gone, we know who the vice president is, it’s not a guessing game.”
The ordinance was approved July 20 on a 7-0 vote. But no one has yet been named to the post, and Schmaderer has not announced a timeline for when he will fill it, Lt. Neal Bonacci, a police spokesman, said Tuesday.
The department has five deputy chiefs. Each one oversees a bureau — criminal investigations, executive services, police services, professional oversight and uniform patrol.
Three of them — Deputy Chiefs Michele Bang, Greg Gonzalez and Scott Gray — are in the city’s Deferred Retirement Option Program, which freezes an officer’s pension benefits and signals his or her nearing retirement.
Despite a stipulation that those in DROP are not eligible for any promotions or additional benefits such as tuition reimbursement or longevity pay, Bonacci said any current deputy chief can get the job because the executive deputy chief is a designation, not a promotion.
Schmaderer could choose from among those three deputy chiefs plus Deputy Chiefs Anna Colón and Ken Kanger.
The designation would amount to a raise of about $9,600 to $10,000, depending on who is selected.
Bonacci said the executive deputy chief will supervise large-scale events, mentor new deputy chiefs, help out with all five bureaus, review personnel matters, oversee projects that pertain to more than one bureau and approve some items that would need a chief’s approval “so decisions can be made in a more timely manner.”
“The chief of police will always carry the heavy responsibilities and spearhead the overall cultivation of direction/culture of the department,” Bonacci said in a prepared statement. “Chief Schmaderer feels a designated second in command will help him do that.”
Councilman Vinny Palermo said this week that he wished that candidates for the position would be tested on their skills so that the selection process could be considered fair.
“No other department can handpick an assistant public works director, planning director, parks director ... it doesn’t work that way. There’s a testing process, and a list is formulated,” Palermo said. “I don’t feel that the city should ever find itself in a dictatorship, where somebody should just pick who they want.”
Palermo, who represents mostly South Omaha, said he and Schmaderer had disagreements when the idea was first floated this spring in committee meetings and one-on-one briefings.
“I told him, ‘Chief, you’re stronger when every one of your deputy chiefs fills in when you’re gone,’” Palermo said. “’If you rotate it through, everyone gets that experience, it makes your whole department better.’”
Palermo said he ultimately voted for the position after he got clarification from the city’s Law Department that Schmaderer had the legal authority to create the new position.
Schmaderer said some police departments in other cities have a designated No. 2 and others don’t.
Palermo pointed out during a public hearing on the change that city officials looked at eight comparable cities, including Tulsa and Oklahoma City, to see if they have a similar position. Seven of the cities answered, he said, and not one has such a position.
Schmaderer responded that he wants to be a leader and start a trend, rather than follow one.
Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, whose council district is in North Omaha, asked Schmaderer whether the executive deputy chief would have an advantage to take over when Schmaderer leaves or retires. In March, Schmaderer announced his intention to retire within the next five years and entered DROP.
Schmaderer said he didn’t think the executive deputy chief “would necessarily have an advantage.”
“This isn’t some back-end way of me trying to ‘succession plan’ who the next chief is. That’s not the case,” he said. “At this point in time, I feel it’s appropriate to allow me to make my decision on who that position can be so we can move this city forward.”
Palermo said he hasn’t heard who will get the job but said “the chief already knows who he’s going to pick.”
“He knows, he’s just not saying,” Palermo said. “Otherwise, he wouldn’t have wanted to create the position.”
