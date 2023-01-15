Omaha's PACE, LPOA restructure amid federal investigation

As Vinny Palermo, an Omaha city councilman — and, coincidentally that day, the city's acting mayor — watched federal agents search his home one snowy December morning, he peered out a window.

Palermo was wearing a dark-colored hoodie from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE — a nonprofit Omaha organization the councilman has long supported and a group for which he recently had secured additional city money.

Along with Palermo's home, federal authorities served search warrants or subpoenas on the Corrigan Multipurpose Senior Center at 3819 X St., which is owned by PACE, a financial institution that houses PACE's account or accounts and the Papillion home of the then-executive director of PACE and retired Omaha police captain, Rich Gonzalez.

Agents also searched the home of Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo, who then was president of the Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association. The LPOA helped start PACE with former Omaha Police Officer Tony Espejo.

Those being investigated had their phones tapped by federal authorities, The World-Herald has learned. Sources have told the newspaper that the investigation involves both Palermos, who are not related; Gonzalez; and a former LPOA president, Omaha Police Officer Daniel Torres.

Since 2021, public money either donated or pledged to PACE totaled at least $886,000, though some of that funding is on hold.

Amid swirling questions about the federal investigation, people connected to PACE or LPOA said last week that they want to continue the successful community outreach that both organizations have accomplished over the years. Many were quick to say that the goodwill and missions of the organizations should not be eclipsed by the potential wrongdoing of a few individuals.

At the same time, several people were wary of speaking on the record while the investigation was pending.

Omaha Police Lt. Ken Fox, who is a former board member of PACE and a member of LPOA, said Vinny Palermo's clothing choice was not a message.

"It's a very comfortable sweatshirt," Fox said. "We've got a lot of people in the community that wear PACE sweatshirts. We've arrested people with PACE clothing on. That doesn't reflect PACE, though."

"This whole investigation and how this came about, this is not about PACE," Fox said. "It's not about PACE. PACE has a strong board, a very active board."

Yet as the details of the alleged criminal activity remain unclear, the city and other support groups have paused funding to PACE, awaiting further information. And both organizations have restructured leadership in light of the ongoing investigation. LPOA disbanded its old chapter and created a new one.

PACE, which was started in 2005 by Espejo, Gonzalez and LPOA, offers free sports leagues in North and South Omaha, including soccer, football, baseball and volleyball. At first, the leagues were solely coached by current and former Omaha police officers. But as the program has expanded to serve more than 5,000 kids last year, other law enforcement and civilian volunteers have stepped in to help.

When Aubrey Root moved to Omaha, she was encouraged to sign her kids up with PACE by her best friend, whose three kids were in the program.

Root's son and daughter played for several years in the baseball leagues — their home field was Miller Park. That ballfield is named in memory of Kerrie Orozco, the Omaha police officer who was killed in the line of duty in May 2015 who was a dedicated PACE baseball coach.

Root praised the program and said she appreciated unexpected Thanksgiving and Christmas meals delivered to her family in recent years by PACE volunteers. She said her daughter, now 16, still talks about her Omaha police officer coaches and is considering a career in law enforcement.

"(My kids) don't have a male role model in their lives, so it was great to have that connection," Root said. "The coaches, they're amazing people. They are so patient and kind. They bend over backwards for kids. That's a lot of what these kids need, is somebody that truly cares and is there."

Many current and former Omaha police officers told The World-Herald and wrote on social media that despite the investigation, they still plan to volunteer as coaches for the group. Lance Jones, the current chairman of the PACE board, said in a written statement that PACE leagues will continue and that the board is unaware of any improper actions.

"We are completely committed to the mission of PACE and will continue to roll out spring and summer programming as planned," Jones wrote. "The opportunities for youth to participate on athletic teams with programing that helps prevent them from becoming involved in street gangs, crime, drug use, and victimization is working."

Volleyball leagues will start in late January with 14 teams, while a mountain biking trail program will open in April, with PACE purchasing 14 bikes for kids to use, Jones said. While one PACE team is currently playing in an indoor soccer league, 96 teams are expected for the league starting in June, which also is when baseball is set to begin.

Jones said the board had installed Espejo as acting executive director instead of Gonzalez.

"Tony Espejo has been in regular contact with most of our public and private supporters," Jones said. "Tony and the board have spoken with all our major donor contacts and they all have stated their continued support for PACE."

Jones touted the program's "promising" rating from a study published in August and conducted by University of Nebraska at Omaha researchers at the Juvenile Justice Institute. The study looked at the effectiveness of various juvenile outreach programs across the state.

Justin Nix, an associate professor in criminology and criminal justice at UNO, said the biggest challenge for programs that aim to curb gang violence is to find and enroll the most at-risk children. Another issue is figuring out how much time kids should be in the program in order to have a positive effect on them.

Nix said the logic of the program is sound.

"The old phrase: 'An idle hand is the devil's workshop.' If you get kids involved in organized sports," Nix said, "that's two or three hours less that they can get involved in drugs or delinquent activities. And in those coaching positions, they develop bonds with those children, beyond being sport coaches ... more like life coaches. That adds to the potential benefits that can come from programs like these."

Sgt. Queño Martinez said he thanks associations such as the LPOA and Black Police Officers Association for his success in policing because of the mentoring and professional career opportunities. Martinez has been a member of LPOA and a volunteer coach with PACE since his start with the Police Department about seven years ago. Many officers are members of both LPOA and BPOA and help out with PACE.

Monday, Martinez he was elected president of what will be a new chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association in Omaha. National leadership decided the old LPOA will be dissolved, Martinez said.

In a December statement, National NLPOA President Kenneth Chavez said that the Omaha LPOA has been fully cooperative with the FBI and that the national board was monitoring the situation awaiting the conclusion of the investigation.

"Until the conclusion of the FBI investigation and any subsequent prosecution, conviction or acquittal, the NLPOA will stand by all members of the Omaha LPOA chapter," Chavez wrote.

Members of LPOA had dues withheld from each paycheck, totaling about $144 per year. After the FBI searches in late December, the LPOA leadership decided to stop collecting dues unless people specifically wanted to continue providing money. That dropped the number of members contributing dues from about 150 officers to eight, according to city finance records. Martinez and Fox were among those eight.

But now that the chapter has dissolved, Martinez said, he and other elected officers will need to take steps to legitimize the new chapter and then ask officers to join again. He hopes to carry on such LPOA events as the Easter egg hunt and holiday meals and continue with scholarships that the organization provided.

"There's a need for the LPOA, for our advocacy and for officers and minorities in the community. There's a need for PACE," Martinez said. "I want to restore that faith and trust — yes, we acknowledge that there are some things being investigated right now — but there's so much good in this organization that we need to keep going forward."

Nix said the federal investigation could cause a "reputational ding" to do-good organizations such as PACE and LPOA. However, he said, it's possible that the setback can be overcome because society in general has a favorable view of police — but that perception requires transparency and accountability.

"Stuff like this certainly doesn't help," Nix said. "It can only tarnish, to the extent that people follow the story. I don't know a world where this helps them gain legitimacy.

"It'll take time," he said, "but people will come around, provided that they are transparent and people are held accountable."

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, in a statement, lauded LPOA's restructuring.

"I want to thank the National LPOA for their leadership. It is imperative that we have an Omaha LPOA chapter to help advance Latino police officer issues as well as social matters," he said.

In a recent World-Herald interview, Schmaderer declined to comment when asked about the investigation and PACE, which has been consistently listed in Omaha Police Department annual reports alongside LPOA and other organizations in which officers participate.

Schmaderer and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert distanced themselves from PACE in light of the investigation. In the past, the program has been known as a jewel among local nonprofits, with many elected officials and leaders attending sporting and dedication events. In addition, the city has increased its funding for PACE nearly every year. Schmaderer also had allowed his officers to volunteer as coaches while on duty.

“I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity,” Schmaderer said in a statement last month. “Heightening my concern is the possibility that a few current and former Omaha Police officers may be involved."

Schmaderer placed Johnny Palermo and Torres on paid administrative leave, subject to an internal investigation. Ten days later, the department announced that after serving 20 years, Palermo will retire from the Police Department on Friday. Department officials said they would seek to revoke Palermo's law enforcement certificate.

Stothert announced the suspension of city financial support for PACE, including the $126,000 budgeted for 2023. She previously had signed off on $100,000, while Vinny Palermo recommended adding another $26,000 to PACE's funding.

City funding for PACE is part of the city's community services program. PACE and other nonprofits would spend money and then provide receipts for reimbursement. In recent years, according to a 2018 contract, those purchases had been for baseball uniforms, referees, field maintenance costs and other needs.

Of the $100,000 promised last year by the city, PACE already had sought about $65,000 in reimbursement but hasn't yet asked for the remainder, said Omaha City Finance Director Steve Curtiss. City support for PACE has grown since 2017, the first year PACE got money from city budgets.

In total, the city has pledged nearly $500,000 to PACE over seven years, though about $161,000 has yet to be doled out. Curtiss said the city has never provided funding to the LPOA.

The city also earmarked about $360,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to PACE, with the first $179,000 check distributed to PACE in July by the Omaha Community Foundation. The second half, another $179,000, is due to be sent to PACE in August. But that payment will be paused pending the conclusion of the federal investigation, said Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, the director of marketing and communications at the foundation.

PACE also got $66,000 in December in federal CARES Act grants that also were distributed by the foundation through Douglas County.

Since 2018, PACE has gotten roughly $245,000 from the Office of Violence Prevention at the Nebraska Crime Commission, said Athena Sherman, the director of the office. The office's board is next scheduled to meet Tuesday, and members are set to discuss future PACE funding.

In 2020, PACE had a budget of nearly $800,000, up from about $200,000 in 2015, when the organization first secured a federal income tax exemption, according to IRS records. As of 2019, the Omaha LPOA had a budget of nearly $120,000.

It's unclear what other support or partnerships might be on hold. The College World Series of Omaha Inc. has partnered with PACE in recent years to highlight the program and also provided athletic equipment and help to maintain their baseball fields, said Executive Director Amy Hornocker. Pending the investigation, Hornocker declined to provide any additional comment when asked about future plans.

Rich Gonzalez, Espejo and Vinny Palermo didn't return messages seeking comment. Joe Naatz, Torres’ attorney, said he and his client are disappointed with Schmaderer’s decision to put Torres on leave.

“We believe that there’s been no criminal activity that (Torres) has committed and we’re going to let this process play itself out,” Naatz said. “My hope is that the investigation is resolved soon so that my client can go back to work.”

Vinny Palermo did not attend the City Council meeting on Dec. 20, the day his house was searched, but made his first public appearance at last Tuesday's meeting, where he made no further comment except to wish everyone a happy new year. He was serving as acting mayor on Dec. 20 because Stothert and Council President Pete Festersen were out of town.

Dave Domina, Vinny Palermo's attorney, said he suspected his client's phone was tapped but was unaware if it was.

"I would only say there's just a lot to learn about this yet," Domina said. "There's a lot to learn about the involvement of the Palermos, if any, and I'm keeping an open mind and trustful that the prosecution is doing the same."

Reached Wednesday, Johnny Palermo declined to comment on the advice of his attorney, Glenn Shapiro.

Shapiro said Friday that Johnny Palermo was given notice by federal authorities that he was subjected to a phone wiretap but he was not provided information about the basis for the action or its duration. Shapiro said he and Palermo are awaiting any grand jury proceedings.

"We're all just kind of mostly in the dark," Shapiro said. "We're just waiting to see what, if any, charges are coming his way."

Greg Gonzalez, a former Omaha police deputy chief who retired last year, served as vice president of LPOA and was a former board member and co-chairman at PACE. He said he had not been interviewed by authorities but said "half of our board" has talked with officials from the IRS and FBI. Gonzalez said his attorneys advised him not to talk.

Root, the PACE parent, said it made her sick thinking about the potential for criminal activity within the organization.

"I just hope that it's not really going to affect the program," she said.

Fox, the former PACE board member and current president of BPOA, said he's still hearing from parents who are asking when baseball sign-ups will start, even though the leagues don't begin until June. He guessed about 50 BPOA members coach every year, and he said he will encourage members to continue to support PACE.

"Obviously, it leaves a blemish on all of us. It leaves a blemish on my organization because we are so heavily involved with PACE and heavily involved with the LPOA. The true supporters understand that the potential actions of a few don’t negate all the good work of the organization," Fox said. "I don't see (PACE) going away."