Omaha man arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault in Old Market attack
Omaha man arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault in Old Market attack

  • Updated
A 22-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault with a weapon in connection with an attack in the Old Market.

A 22-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault with a weapon in connection with an attack in the Old Market. 

Nolan M. King was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He is accused of assaulting Rodney Pettit, 41, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Pettit was found unconscious inside the Parliament Pub at 12th and Harney Streets. Police were called about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. 

Pettit is a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. Police have not said what led up to the incident. 

Anyone with information about what happened may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remains anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

