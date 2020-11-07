 Skip to main content
One dead, another critically injured in shooting near 30th and Pratt
One dead, another critically injured in shooting near 30th and Pratt

A shooting that killed one man and critically injured another around 1:45 a.m. near 30th and Pratt Streets is under investigation by the Omaha Police Department, according to a press release.

Officers responded to a call about a fight disturbance with several people in the street, and arrived to find two adult male victims. Both were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Gabriel Miller, 21, died of his injuries.

Goa Dat, 22, was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

