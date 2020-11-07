One dead, another critically injured in shooting near 30th and Pratt

A shooting that killed one man and critically injured another around 1:45 a.m. near 30th and Pratt Streets is under investigation by the Omaha Police Department, according to a press release.

Officers responded to a call about a fight disturbance with several people in the street, and arrived to find two adult male victims. Both were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Gabriel Miller, 21, died of his injuries.

Goa Dat, 22, was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.