One dead following stabbing Friday afternoon in Omaha

Omaha police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Friday afternoon near South 26th Avenue and Saint Mary's Avenue.

Around 2 p.m., responding officers located a man who had been stabbed in an alley near Park East Apartments, according to Lt. Marlene Rieder.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, Rieder said.

Following the stabbing, a witness observed a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to Rieder.

Police later stopped a vehicle matching the description and detained the adult males in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing to determine if the individuals in the vehicle are connected to the stabbing, Rieder said.

World-Herald staff writer Molly Ashford contributed to this report.