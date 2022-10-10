One dead in shooting near 38th and Maple Streets

Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed near 38th and Maple Streets on Monday evening.

According to Lt. Paul Hanson of the Omaha Police Department, police responded to a call of shots fired at 38th and Maple Streets at 7:39 p.m. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the forensics unit were on the scene Monday night. The victim has not yet been identified.

The killing marks Omaha's 23rd homicide of the year.