One dead, one injured in shooting near Offutt Air Force Base

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Friday near Offutt Air Force Base, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities called to 2956 Ryan Ave. about 11:15 p.m. Friday found two males with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. One person was declared dead at the scene. The other person was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries considered not to be life threatening.

No suspects were at large, the sheriff’s office said. Further details were not immediately available, but updates were expected Saturday.

Offutt Air Force Base police and Bellevue Police Department officers responded to the incident along with Sarpy County deputies. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office crime lab was called in as well.

