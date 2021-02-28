One dead, two others injured as result of disturbance in downtown Omaha early Sunday

A 21-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle and two other men were injured by gunfire early Sunday during a disturbance in Omaha's Capitol District.

Suaquel Hogan of Omaha was struck by a vehicle near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue about 1:40 a.m. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.

Joshua Thielen, 24, and Kevin Leslie, 31, both of Omaha, sustained gunshot wounds that police said were not life threatening. Both men were also taken to the medical center for treatment.

Police patrolling near 12th and Capitol heard gunshots to the east and responded to the scene. An unknown person fired shots during a disturbance at that location, police said.

Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. ​Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting incident.

