One dead, two wounded in Florence neighborhood shooting

A 20-year-old man died and two other people sustained minor injuries in a shooting Sunday night near a Florence neighborhood sports bar.

The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. at a shopping center in the 7400 block of north 30th Street, according to a police spokesman. Vincent D. Burns of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Marquetta Pope, 33, of Omaha, was treated at the Nebraska Medical Center for a minor injury. Trevon Walker, 26, of Omaha, was taken by private vehicle to the Creighton University Medical Center on the Creighton campus, where he was treated for a minor injury.

Omaha police officers were working off-duty at Jet Sports Bar when an unknown person fired a gun during a large disturbance, the spokesman said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.