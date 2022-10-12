One injured in Omaha carjacking turned shooting

One man was injured in Omaha Wednesday afternoon after he was shot at from a stolen vehicle.

Omaha police initially responded to Spring Lake Park around 3 p.m. for a reported carjacking, according to a news release.

Perla Herrera-Soto, 27, told officers that she was in the cul-de-sac area of the park when multiple suspects approached her at gunpoint and stole her car, according to the release.

As the suspects were fleeing the area, one of them fired multiple rounds at a separate vehicle, striking 32-year-old Jorge Garcia. Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.