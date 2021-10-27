One juror holds out on Omaha man's guilt in double slaying

At one point, investigators found a letter Kuek penned in which he urged the 15-year-old to not show up to testify and suggested that he might suffer a beating like the 20-year-old had.

His attorney, Riley, noted that Kuek never sent the letter. Riley argued it was the idea of a cellmate and that Kuek had decided against it. Prosecutors pointed out the Kuek also made jailhouse phone calls in which he wanted friends to try to influence the 15-year-old.

Riley also argued that a friend of Kuek had been found using the cell phone of Kuek's mom — and could have been the one who took it to Sykora's home that night.

Kuek himself took the stand Monday and denied involvement. He put the phone in his friend's hands that day and said he had stayed home all day, watching YouTube videos and mowing the lawn.

As jury deliberations spilled from Monday into Tuesday, it was clear the evidence hadn't convinced everyone. At one point, jurors sent a note to the judge saying they were deadlocked at "5 ng and 7 guilty."

"The persons on not guilty are 'firm' and have stated that they will not change their mind," they wrote to Judge Polk.