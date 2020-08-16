One killed, four others injured in Omaha's latest spate of shootings

A man was killed and four other people were injured by gunfire early Sunday as Omaha continued its bloody summer.

Police were called to a report of shots fired near 24th and Binney Streets shortly before 6 a.m., a spokesman said. Officers found Larry D. Johnson Jr., 37, suffering from a gunshot wound and began lifesaving measures, including CPR.

Johnson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His death brings Omaha’s total homicides to 24 for the year.

None of the four other people wounded by gunfire Sunday appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sunday’s violence continues a trend that resulted in the city recording more shootings in July than any month in more than a decade. Police said 39 people were injured in 28 shootings last month, including six that resulted in homicides.

Police have attributed the rise in violence to several factors, including gang feuds. The pandemic also has led to a lack of in-person services and activities for young people and has created economic hardship for many.