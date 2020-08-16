One killed, four others injured Sunday in most recent spate of shootings

A man was killed and four other people were injured by gunfire early Sunday as Omaha continued its bloody summer.
Police were called to a report of shots fired near 24th and Binney Streets shortly before 6 a.m., a spokesman said. Officers located Larry D. Johnson Jr., 37, suffering from a gunshot wound and began lifesaving measures, including CPR.
Johnson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His death brings Omaha's homicide total to 24 for the year.
None of the four other people wounded by gunfire Sunday appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police said.
Sunday's violence continues a recent trend that resulted in the city recording more shootings in July than any other month in more than a decade. Police said 39 people were injured in 28 shootings last month, including six that resulted in homicides.
Police have attributed the rise in violence to several factors, including gang feuds. The pandemic also has led to a lack of in-person services and activities for young people and has created economic hardship for many.
In other incidents Sunday, a 35-year-old man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after being found shot near 34th Street and Laurel Avenue about 2:40 a.m., police said. Police said the victim, Clint Webb, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police also found an 18-year-old woman injured by gunfire near 45th Street and Bedford Avenue about 5:10 a.m. Catera Wilson, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, told investigators that she was in the area of 43rd and Ohio Streets when she was shot.
Two more people walked into the Creighton Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets with gunshot wounds between 1:40 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., police said. It was not clear if either victim was hospitalized.
A 16-year-old male told police he was struck by gunfire while in the area of 13th and Martha Streets. Eric Davis, 27, arrived at the clinic an hour later and told police that he was in the area of 24th and Lake Streets when he was shot.
Omaha police urge anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide. Information leading to an arrest in a shooting could net a $10,000 reward.
