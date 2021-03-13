 Skip to main content
One man fatally shot Friday night; Omaha's sixth homicide in 2021
A 59-year-old man has died after a shooting in North Omaha Friday night. 

Omaha police officers went to 28th Avenue and Spencer Street at 8:10 p.m. for a Shotspotter report of gunshots, Omaha police said.

Officers reported finding a man, Larry D. Thompson, who had been shot. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. 

Thompson died overnight, police said. 

He is the city's sixth homicide in 2021. No homicides occurred in February and five people were criminally slain in January. 

In 2020, the number of homicides in Omaha spiked to 37 from the low 20s in each in the previous two years. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

