One man found dead after Thursday morning shooting near 61st and Pratt
Omaha police found one man dead after responding to a call of a shooting Thursday morning.

Officers went to a home near 61st and Pratt Streets at 7:55 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, which soon upgraded to a shooting with a person down. 

No one else was taken to the hospital by medics.

Omaha Police Lt. Steve Meister said officers took one man into custody for questioning "to determine his involvement."

Meister said as of Thursday morning they were not looking for any additional suspects.

"Right now we're just in the process of talking to some witnesses and gathering some evidence on scene," he said.

Pratt is about eight blocks south of Ames Avenue.

World-Herald photographer Chris Machian contributed to this report. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

