One man hospitalized after shooting at Omaha gas station

Omaha police say one man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and another was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Sunday at a gas station near Park and Woolworth Avenues.

The shooting occurred at the Midtown Gas & Grocery at 1349 Park Ave. and was reported about 11:15 a.m., according to a statement from police.

Marco Cedillo, 37, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Another man, Ronnie Wilson, 69, had a minor graze wound and did not require medical attention, according to police.

Few other details were available. The shooter was male and likely in his 30s, according to police. He was driving a silver or gray sedan.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Earlier Sunday morning, in an unrelated case, police investigated the stabbing of a 44-year-old man near 24th and Sprague Streets. The man said he had been stabbed by an acquaintance. Police said his wound was not life-threatening.

