One man in custody following UNO public safety alert

A man was taken into custody Friday evening near Elmwood Park after a safety alert was issued for the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Dodge Street campus.

Officers went to a home near the park in response to reports of a suicidal male in the area who may have been armed, Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Officers took the man into custody without incident.

Officers also responded to a report of an active shooter at UNO's Thompson Alumni Center but did not find anything, Bonacci said.

A public safety alert issued by UNO just before 6 p.m. stated that there was possibly a person on or near the Dodge Street campus who was armed, suicidal or both. Staff and students were urged to avoid the area. A final alert just before 7 p.m. stated that an individual was in custody and normal campus activities could resume.