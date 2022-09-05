One man killed in shooting near Omaha Country Club

Police say that a man has died following a Monday evening shooting near Omaha Country Club.
Omaha police were dispatched to the area of North 72nd Street and Country Club Road around 8 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. A man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not yet identified the victim.
