One man killed in shooting near Omaha Country Club

Police say that a man has died following a Monday evening shooting near Omaha Country Club. 

Omaha police were dispatched to the area of North 72nd Street and Country Club Road around 8 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. A man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not yet identified the victim.

