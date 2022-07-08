One man seriously injured in shooting north of Omaha

A 66-year-old man was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a shooting believed to be related to an ongoing feud, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:40 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting just north of Omaha city limits on Kimberly Lane and found the 66-year-old, who had been shot in the stomach, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The man was taken to a hospital and remains in "serious but stable" condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

A suspect was taken in for questioning and remained in custody Friday evening, according to the Sheriff's Office. After speaking with area residents, investigators believe the incident is tied to an ongoing feud between residents in the neighborhood, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident remains under investigation.