One man seriously injured, neighbor arrested following shooting north of Omaha

A 66-year-old man was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a shooting believed to be related to a feud between neighbors, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. 

Around 3:40 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting just north of Omaha city limits on Kimberly Lane and found David E. Redding, who had been shot in the stomach, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. 

Redding was taken to a hospital and remains in "serious but stable" condition as of Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said. 

The suspect, James L. Methe, 79, was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and was taken to the Douglas County jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Methe and Redding are next-door neighbors and have not gotten along well for several years, the Sheriff's Office said. The shooting reportedly took place after Methe went over to Redding's house to confront him about a missing welding jacket. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

