One person was critically injured in a shooting near 24th and Leavenworth Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Omaha police officers found Darontae Orduna, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound inside of All Nations Grocery Liquor and Tobacco around 1:39 p.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported Orduna to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to the release.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police were still searching for a suspect in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.