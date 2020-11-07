One person dead, another critically injured in Omaha shooting

A shooting that killed one man and critically injured another at 3021 Pratt St around 1:45 a.m. is under investigation by the Omaha Police Department according to a press release.

Officers responded to the scene on a call about a fight disturbance and arrived to find two adult male victims. Both were transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where one was later pronounced dead and the other was determined to have critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.