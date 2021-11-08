 Skip to main content
One person dead, another injured in domestic disturbance east of Council Bluffs
One person was shot to death and another was wounded during a domestic disturbance in Pottawattamie County.  

The names of the two people who were shot on Sunday are expected to be released Monday, according to Sgt. Jim Doty of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 7:45 a.m. near Parkview Drive and Timber Drive just east of Council Bluffs. 

Deputies were called to a home to investigate a domestic disturbance, Doty said. They found one person dead from a gunshot wound and another person wounded by gunfire. That person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

