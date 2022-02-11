One person dies in crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha

One person died in a crash on Interstate 480 on Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported about 12:20 p.m. on I-480 at 30th Street, according to Douglas County dispatch.
Lt. Neal Bonacci, a spokeswoman for the Omaha Police Department, said details about the victim won't be available until the next of kin is notified.
The crash is currently under investigation, Bonacci said.
Lauren Wagner
K-12 Education Reporter
