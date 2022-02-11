 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dies in crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha
0 Comments

One person dies in crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

One person died in a crash on Interstate 480 on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported about 12:20 p.m. on I-480 at 30th Street, according to Douglas County dispatch.

LtNeal Bonacci, a spokeswoman for the Omaha Police Department, said details about the victim won't be available until the next of kin is notified.

The crash is currently under investigation, Bonacci said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert