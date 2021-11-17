One person dies in two-vehicle crash just north of Fremont

One person died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash just north of Fremont on U.S. Highway 77.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family, he said.

Investigators determined that a northbound semitrailer truck was rear-ended by a Dodge van near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road N about 3:30 p.m. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The northbound lanes of Highway 77 were closed for about three hours. The crash investigation is ongoing.

