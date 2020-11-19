One person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

An individual is in extremely critical condition Thursday evening following a shooting involving Omaha police.

The wounded person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress.

A car with its door open had come to a stop in the southbound lane of 27th Street near Harrison Street. It had no front license plate.

The shooting occurred near the Village Park Apartments in the vicinity of 27th and Harrison Streets about 7:30 p.m.

Omaha and Bellevue Police were on scene.

The Omaha Police Department said it would be providing more information as it becomes available.

World-Herald photographer Chris Machian contributed to this report.

