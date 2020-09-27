 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person in critical condition after shooting at Douglas County Jail
0 comments
featured

One person in critical condition after shooting at Douglas County Jail

{{featured_button_text}}
20200928-new-shooting_pic_cm004

Omaha police outside the Douglas County Jail after gunshots were reported there Sunday night.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

An inmate or someone being booked into jail was wounded in a shooting at the Douglas County Jail on Sunday night.

The individual was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Chief Deputy Tom Wheeler said that the shooting was under investigation and that it wasn’t immediately clear how it unfolded.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said someone being booked into the jail had a gun that officers didn’t see.

The incident began about 9:40 p.m. At 9:42 p.m., a citywide help-an-officer call was put out, based on a report that an inmate was armed with a gun. Police cars from across Omaha swarmed to the jail.

Those at the scene reported that shots had been fired. Shortly thereafter, emergency dispatchers said that the weapon had been secured and that it was safe for emergency medical personnel to enter the jail.

By 9:57 p.m., the call was canceled.

No additional details were immediately available.

World-Herald staff writer Chris Machian contributed to this report.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert