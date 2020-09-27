One person in critical condition after shooting at Douglas County Jail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate or someone being booked into jail was wounded in a shooting at the Douglas County Jail on Sunday night.

The individual was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Chief Deputy Tom Wheeler said that the shooting was under investigation and that it wasn’t immediately clear how it unfolded.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said someone being booked into the jail had a gun that officers didn’t see.

The incident began about 9:40 p.m. At 9:42 p.m., a citywide help-an-officer call was put out, based on a report that an inmate was armed with a gun. Police cars from across Omaha swarmed to the jail.

Those at the scene reported that shots had been fired. Shortly thereafter, emergency dispatchers said that the weapon had been secured and that it was safe for emergency medical personnel to enter the jail.

By 9:57 p.m., the call was canceled.

No additional details were immediately available.

World-Herald staff writer Chris Machian contributed to this report.

Nancy Gaarder Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com