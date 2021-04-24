One person injured during early Saturday shooting in North Omaha

Omaha police are investigating a shooting in North Omaha that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

Police initially responded to a ShotSpotter activation near North 27th and Pinkney Streets just after midnight on Saturday, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The call was upgraded to a shooting while the officers were en route.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, Ngouth Mamed, suffering from gunshot injuries on U.S. Highway 75 near Pinkney Street.

Mamed, 21, was transported by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was determined to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Mamed said he and some others were in a vehicle driving northbound on Highway 75 when unknown passengers in a small, white SUV followed and shot at their vehicle, ultimately striking Mamed.

No other passengers were injured.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

