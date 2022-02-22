One person injured in Sarpy County shooting

One person sustained a superficial wound Tuesday night in a shooting in Sarpy County.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. near 155th and Gertrude Streets, according to emergency dispatchers. The location is southeast of 156th and Harrison Streets.
The injured person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center.
Early reports indicated the person who was shot was critically injured.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
