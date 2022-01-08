One person killed in I-80 crash; one in Omaha police custody

One person was dead and another was in police custody Saturday after a three-vehicle wreck closed part of westbound Interstate 80 for more than four hours.

The crash occurred between the 60th Street and 72nd Street exits just before 4 p.m., according to Omaha police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Three other people were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. A 17-year-old female was taken in critical condition, while a 21-year-old male and a 25-year-old female were taken in serious condition.

Both alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in the crash, said Sgt. Brent Kendall of the Omaha Police Department.

Police did not confirm which person was in custody but said it was one of the people in serious condition.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.