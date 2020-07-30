One person shot and an officer injured after traffic stop turns into foot pursuit

One person was shot and a police officer was injured after a traffic stop near 49th and Northwest Radial Highway led to a foot pursuit and an officer-involved shooting.

A police officer was injured in the pursuit that began about 6:40 p.m. but wasn't shot, according to Officer Joe Nickerson.

A help an officer call was made after shots were fired, police said.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound not believed to be life threatening, Nickerson said.

More details on the incident will be released Friday, police said.

