You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person shot and an officer injured after traffic stop turns into foot pursuit
0 comments

One person shot and an officer injured after traffic stop turns into foot pursuit

Only $3 for 13 weeks

One person was shot and a police officer was injured after a traffic stop near 49th and Northwest Radial Highway led to a foot pursuit and an officer-involved shooting.

A police officer was injured in the pursuit that began about 6:40 p.m. but wasn't shot, according to Officer Joe Nickerson. 

A help an officer call was made after shots were fired, police said. 

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound not believed to be life threatening, Nickerson said. 

More details on the incident will be released Friday, police said. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News