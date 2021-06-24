 Skip to main content
One person taken to hospital after shooting in North Omaha
One person taken to hospital after shooting in North Omaha

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in North Omaha. 

The person, who was described only as a male, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Police were called to the area of 38th Street and Fowler Avenue just before noon, a police spokesman said. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.



