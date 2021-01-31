One person taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in South Omaha

One person went to a hospital in critical condition early Sunday after a shooting in South Omaha.

Police were called to 10th and Bancroft Streets shortly after 1 a.m. to investigate a shooting, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. A person with a gunshot wound was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center with a life-threatening injury.

Omaha police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting incident.

