One person wounded by self-inflicted gunshot wound while being booked into jail

A person being booked into the Douglas County Jail was wounded by a self-inflicted gunshot Sunday night.

The individual was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said the person had a gun that officers didn’t see.

At 9:38 p.m., the Douglas County Department of Corrections received a request from Omaha police officers for assistance in booking a combative person, according to a Douglas County press release. The firearm was discovered during a strip search in the booking process. The individual subsequently threatened corrections officers and staff.

A few moments later, the person fired the weapon, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Omaha Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded, and the individual was apprehended without further incident.

"Most importantly, we are grateful that the brave women and men of the Douglas County Department of Corrections were not physically harmed, though they are understandably shaken up by this incident," said Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections. "We have a lot of information to analyze and discuss both internally and with the Omaha Police Department to ensure we never have a repeat of this event."