 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person wounded by self-inflicted gunshot wound while being booked into jail
3 comments

One person wounded by self-inflicted gunshot wound while being booked into jail

{{featured_button_text}}
20200928-new-shooting_pic_cm004

Omaha police outside the Douglas County Jail after gunshots were reported there Sunday night.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A person being booked into the Douglas County Jail was wounded by a self-inflicted gunshot Sunday night.

The individual was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said the person had a gun that officers didn’t see.

At 9:38 p.m., the Douglas County Department of Corrections received a request from Omaha police officers for assistance in booking a combative person, according to a Douglas County press release. The firearm was discovered during a strip search in the booking process. The individual subsequently threatened corrections officers and staff.

A few moments later, the person fired the weapon, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Omaha Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded, and the individual was apprehended without further incident.

"Most importantly, we are grateful that the brave women and men of the Douglas County Department of Corrections were not physically harmed, though they are understandably shaken up by this incident," said Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections. "We have a lot of information to analyze and discuss both internally and with the Omaha Police Department to ensure we never have a repeat of this event."

World-Herald staff writers Kevin Cole and Chris Machian contributed to this report.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

3 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert