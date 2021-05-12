One person wounded in shooting near North Freeway and Ames Avenue

An individual reported being shot Wednesday evening near the North Freeway and Ames Avenue.

Police and paramedics responded to the call, which came in about 5:15 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shooting occurred on the freeway, a ramp or nearby.

The U.S. 75 southbound ramp to Interstate 480 was closed for a period of time Wednesday so that police could process the scene, according to Nebraska 511. The highway had reopened by 7:30 p.m.

The wounded person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.