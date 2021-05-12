 Skip to main content
One person wounded in shooting near North Freeway and Ames Avenue
An individual reported being shot Wednesday evening near the North Freeway and Ames Avenue.

Police and paramedics responded to the call, which came in about 5:15 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shooting occurred on the freeway, a ramp or nearby.

The U.S. 75 southbound ramp to Interstate 480 was closed for a period of time Wednesday so that police could process the scene, according to Nebraska 511. The highway had reopened by 7:30 p.m.

The wounded person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

