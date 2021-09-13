 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One teen killed, another critically injured in parking lot at Westroads late Sunday
1 comment

One teen killed, another critically injured in parking lot at Westroads late Sunday

Two 18-year-olds were shot — one fatally — in a parking lot at Westroads Mall late Sunday night, authorities said.

cm-westroads002

A fatal shooting occurred late Sunday night outside Dick's Sporting Goods at the Westroads Mall. An event called the Paranormal Circus was set up in the lot.

Police were called to the lot outside Dick's Sporting Goods just after 11 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting, Omaha police said.

Franco Vasquez was declared dead at the scene. Haley Grim was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Vasquez is the 23rd homicide in the city of Omaha this year and the seventh teenager to be killed — all by gunfire. 

An event called Paranormal Circus was being held in the mall parking lot. 

Anyone with information should contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This superwhite paint can cool off buildings in direct sunlight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert