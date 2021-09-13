One teen killed, another critically injured in parking lot at Westroads late Sunday

Two 18-year-olds were shot — one fatally — in a parking lot at Westroads Mall late Sunday night, authorities said.
Police were called to the lot outside Dick's Sporting Goods just after 11 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting, Omaha police said.
Franco Vasquez was declared dead at the scene. Haley Grim was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Vasquez is the 23rd homicide in the city of Omaha this year and the seventh teenager to be killed — all by gunfire.
An event called Paranormal Circus was being held in the mall parking lot.
Anyone with information should contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alia Conley
Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime and courts. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.