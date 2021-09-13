One teen killed, another critically injured in parking lot at Westroads late Sunday

Two 18-year-olds were shot — one fatally — in a parking lot at Westroads Mall late Sunday night, authorities said.

Police were called to the lot outside Dick's Sporting Goods just after 11 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting, Omaha police said.

Franco Vasquez was declared dead at the scene. Haley Grim was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Vasquez is the 23rd homicide in the city of Omaha this year and the seventh teenager to be killed — all by gunfire.

An event called Paranormal Circus was being held in the mall parking lot.

Anyone with information should contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.