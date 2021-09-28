Operation targeting gang activity in Omaha area results in 231 arrests

A four-month operation targeting gang activity in the Omaha metro area has resulted in 231 arrests, including those of 144 purported gang members, as well as the seizure of numerous firearms and illicit narcotics.

The effort was led by the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force and the Omaha and Lincoln Police Departments.

In addition to the arrests, task force officers seized 86 firearms, about 19 kilos (approximately 42 pounds) of narcotics worth an estimated $822,000, 838 Fentanyl pills and almost $49,000 in cash. Officers also found three missing children and recovered two stolen vehicles, according to a press release on the effort.

Of those who were arrested, officials said 36 were arrested on suspicion of assault, 53 on suspicion of drug offenses, 68 on suspicion of weapon charges, two on suspicion of sexual assault, five on suspicion of failure to register, six on suspicion of burglary, 15 on suspicion of robbery, three on suspicion of vehicle theft and 32 on suspicion of other charges.

The operation was conducted from May to August and focused on arrest warrants involving gang members, gang suppression and gang intervention/prevention.

Other law enforcement agencies that participated were the Douglas, Sarpy and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Offices.