OPPD warns customers of an increase in scam calls

The Omaha Public Power District said Friday that it had received more than 50 reports of scam phone calls during the day.

The scammers try to convince customers they owe money on utility bills or need to pay for equipment or services. The scammers then will try to get customers to give credit card, debit card or checking account information over the phone to purchase a pre-paid debit card.

Often, OPPD said, the scammers use “spoofing” technology so that caller ID appears to show a legitimate OPPD phone number.

OPPD last saw a spike in scam calls in mid-February. The utility advises customers not to give out personal information when receiving an unsolicited phone call or email and to call OPPD with any billing questions.

