OPS elementary school security guard charged with sexual assault of child

A Gomez Heritage Elementary School security guard is accused of sexually assaulting two children, one of whom is a former student at the South Omaha school.

Jose Luis Carreno, 39, has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child. The first assaults allegedly occurred about 18 to 20 years ago, according to the criminal complaint, and the second assaults allegedly occurred between 2016 and 2018.

Omaha police said a woman came to detectives on Sept. 13 and said that she had been sexually assaulted by Carreno years ago when she was a child.

A week later, detectives spoke to a girl who said Carreno had sexually assaulted her when she was a student at Gomez Heritage Elementary about three years ago.

The school is at 5101 S. 17th St.

An arrest warrant was obtained Wednesday. Carreno turned himself in Thursday.

Investigators think others may have been abused and are telling the public to call 911 or the child abuse hotline at 800-652-1999 if parents think their children have been abused.

This is at least the second OPS security guard who has been arrested this year on charges of sexual assault.

In February, former North High School security guard Ronald L. Powell was charged with first-degree sexual assault in connection with allegations made by a former student who told police he sexually assaulted her on school property and in hotel rooms for three years.

