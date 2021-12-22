OPS security guard booked on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

A 23-year-old security guard has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child following an incident on Dec. 10.
Bellevue Police said that at 3:45 p.m. Carlos J. Ornelas Ramirez and the student entered a portable classroom at Pawnee Elementary School, 7310 S. 48th St., where the alleged assault took place.
School staff contacted police on Dec. 14 after getting information from students that a guard might have had sexual contact with a student on school property.
Ornelas Ramirez was taken to the Sarpy County Jail on Wednesday and booked on charges of first- and third-degree sexual assault of a child.
The age of the student was not released.
Pawnee Elementary is in the Omaha school district.
Ornelas Ramirez is at least the third OPS school security guard who has been arrested this year in connection with sexual assaults of students that occurred on school property.
Jose Luis Carreno, who was a security guard at Gomez Elementary School, is accused of sexually assaulting two children, one of whom was a former student at the school. A girl told Omaha police that she was sexually assaulted by Carreno when she was between the ages of 9 and 11 about three years ago. The girl said Carreno told her to go into a tent in the kindergarten room, where he digitally penetrated her.
And in February, former North High School security guard Ronald L. Powell was charged with first-degree sexual assault in connection with allegations made by a former student who told police that he sexually assaulted her in a closet on school property and in hotel rooms for three years.