OPS security guard booked on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

A 23-year-old security guard has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child following an incident on Dec. 10.

Bellevue Police said that at 3:45 p.m. Carlos J. Ornelas Ramirez and the student entered a portable classroom at Pawnee Elementary School, 7310 S. 48th St., where the alleged assault took place.

School staff contacted police on Dec. 14 after getting information from students that a guard might have had sexual contact with a student on school property.

Ornelas Ramirez was taken to the Sarpy County Jail on Wednesday and booked on charges of first- and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

The age of the student was not released.

Pawnee Elementary is in the Omaha school district.

Ornelas Ramirez is at least the third OPS school security guard who has been arrested this year in connection with sexual assaults of students that occurred on school property.