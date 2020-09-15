Organizer of 11-Worth Cafe protest arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the leaders of the protest that prompted 11-Worth Cafe to close has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

David D. Mitchell, who also is a candidate for Omaha City Council, was booked Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

The arrest was based on a 2014 allegation that police were made aware of in June, according to a statement by Omaha police Tuesday evening. No further information was released.

Mitchell, 27, could not be reached for comment because he was being held in the Douglas County Jail Tuesday night. However, he had posted a denial of the allegation on his Facebook page.

"These charges (are) one hundred percent false, the system is finding any way to take me down," he posted. "I can’t make any comments on the current case for legal reasons."