Out on bail on heroin, meth charges, Omaha attorney revived after he was found near death

A judge this week ordered an Omaha attorney to a halfway house and treatment after he was found near death in a parking lot at 30th and Lake Streets.

On bail after police say they found him with heroin, meth, cocaine and mushrooms, attorney Robb Gage was found slumped over the wheel of his car in a Walgreens parking lot the afternoon of Aug. 14.

Taken for treatment, hospital officials did not perform a blood test to determine what substances had caused him to lose consciousness. Gage told police that he took two hydrocodone pills for a toothache, but authorities doubt that would have caused him to overdose.

Facing four felony drug charges, Gage, 44, had gone to the Betty Ford Center this spring to try to clean up after admitting that he gets addicted to almost anything. Gage — who does criminal defense work, including court-ordered appointments — has admitted his history of chemical dependency. He had DUIs in 2004 and 2008 and was charged in 2012 with a felony aggravated DUI after he drove drunk, rear-ended a car and then tried to run away. A bystander chased him down and tackled him on the street that runs between the Douglas County Courthouse and the federal courthouse a block away.