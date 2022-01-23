Pair accused of bilking Sarpy County business of $112,000 in billing scheme

Looking in that big ol’ rearview mirror, it could be construed as a lot of truck washes, headlight replacements and lube jobs.

About $112,000 of them.

That’s what a dispatcher and a trucker billed a Sarpy County business for phony semitrailer truck maintenance bills over the course of 16 months, according to a federal indictment unsealed last week.

A federal grand jury in Nebraska charged Amy Shepherd of Kansas and Johnny Bradford II of California with four counts of wire fraud, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. They are accused of stealing more than $112,000 from a national trucking company formerly known as Roadrunner Temperature Controlled Systems, which had offices in Sarpy County.

The indictment alleges:

Shepherd was employed by Roadrunner as a customer service and dispatch manager for three years — from July 2016 through June 21, 2019. She worked remotely from her home in Kansas.

Bradford began as a driver in February 2017.