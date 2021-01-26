Papillion man sentenced in fatal collision that killed two Millard youths

The driver of a dump truck that slammed into a minivan, killing two Millard youths, will serve prison time.

Jesse O. Knight, 39, of Papillion, was sentenced Tuesday to four years and three months in prison for two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide and two counts of reckless driving.

A jury found him guilty in November.

Authorities said Knight was driving a dump truck about 9:45 a.m. Aug. 7, 2019, when the truck struck a 2016 Toyota minivan from behind. Kristy Young and her four children were in the minivan and were stopped at a red light on Nebraska Highway 370 near 192nd Street.

Stephen Young, 10, and his 16-year-old sister Abby Young, died. Stephen Young was about to enter the fifth grade at Millard's Reagan Elementary School. Abby Young would have been a junior at Millard West High School.

Kristy Young and her sons Levi, 14, and Hunter, 12, were taken in critical condition to a hospital. Three others in other vehicles also were injured.

"Mr. Knight showed indifferent disregard for the rules of the road and the safety of the people on it, and the sentence reflects the seriousness of this matter," prosecutor Michael Mills said in a written statement.

