Papillion man taken into custody in connection with deadly shooting outside Westroads
Westroads Mall

Papillion man taken into custody in connection with deadly shooting outside Westroads

Thursday morning update: The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force took 19-year-old J'Maun Haynie into custody Thursday morning.

* * *

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a 19-year-old Papillion man in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in a Westroads Mall parking lot.

J'Maun Haynie

Haynie

Omaha police are seeking J’Maun Haynie, who is charged in the warrant with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Sept. 12 in a parking lot on the north side of the mall where a circus was set up.

Officers called to the scene found that Franco Vasquez, 18, had been fatally shot. Haley Grim, 18, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment of her injuries. She has been discharged from the hospital.

Vasquez, a senior at Omaha Central High School, became the 23rd homicide in the city of Omaha this year and the seventh teenager to be killed — all by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Haynie should contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a wanted homicide suspect are eligible for a reward of $5,000.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

