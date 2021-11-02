 Skip to main content
Papillion police promote Orin Orchard to deputy chief
A longtime member of the Papillion Police Department, Orin Orchard, has been promoted to deputy chief.

Orchard has been with the department for 26 years, according to the city. He succeeds Chris Whitted, who was named police chief in May.

During his tenure at the department, Orchard worked in various capacities, including on road patrol, as a narcotics investigator, detective, uniformed services lieutenant and administrative services lieutenant.

Orchard also served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army Reserves. He has deployed to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. He has served as the commander of the 45th Military Police Detachment and retired from the military in 2018 with the rank of major.

