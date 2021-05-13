Papillion will make interim police chief the permanent leader

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Papillion is promoting from within for its next police chief, tapping Deputy Chief Christiaan Whitted, who has been serving in the position in an interim role.

Mayor David Black plans to make the appointment official at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, according to a press release issued Thursday evening.

Whitted said he is committed to community-oriented policing, according to the release, along with best practices for a progressive police department. He said he will seek to collaborate with the community to reduce crime, foster safe environments and enhance quality of life.

Whitted has worked for more than 27 years as a law officer and more than 34 years with the U.S. Army Reserves, according to the press release.

During his career with the Papillion Police Department, Whitted has worked on road patrol, in investigations, on the SWAT Team, as a training instructor and as a narcotics investigator. He was named a deputy chief in 2015.

He succeeds Scott Lyons, who resigned in January to take a similar position in Belton, Missouri.

