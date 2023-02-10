One of the giveaways was the long dreads.
And the distinctive blue beanie. And the text asking his mom if they had gotten rid of the "thang" (gun). And the DNA on the door handle of the victim's car.
All of those factors prompted a Douglas County jury to deliberate just two hours Thursday before finding J'Maun Haynie, who turns 21 in 10 days, guilty of first-degree murder and gun use in the Sept. 12, 2021, death of Franco Vasquez, 18.
Haynie, of Papillion, was 19 when he and another man hopped into the back of a white Volkswagen Jetta on the pretense that they were going to buy 1½ pounds of marijuana for $3,500.
When Vasquez opened up a satchel to show them the marijuana, the men pulled out guns. Vasquez told his girlfriend, Haley Grim, to floor it. She did. The men opened fire.
Haynie fired through the seat into Vasquez's back, hitting him three times. Vasquez died. Grim was hit in the back and survived. Haynie was convicted of Grim's shooting, as well, under a law that holds co-conspirators accountable for the actions of their accomplice.
He will be sentenced in April to an automatic life term. An Omaha man, Izayah Mapp, 21, is facing the same charges as Haynie. He has pleaded not guilty.
The trial had little suspense beyond the drama of Grim and first responders reliving the bizarre scene of a shooting outside an alternative circus taking place in the parking lot of Westroads Mall.
Grim opened Haynie's trial by tearfully testifying to her on-again, off-again relationship with her first love. She and Vasquez started talking — or dating, as prosecutors Brenda Beadle and Michael Murer called it — when they were in the seventh grade together at Millard North Middle School. They eventually made it to Millard North High School before Vasquez dropped out and was sent to Millard's alternative high school.
After Grim graduated in 2021, she moved out of her parents' house. Vasquez began asking her to drive him to low-level marijuana deals. Typically, Vasquez would crack the passenger window of Grim's Jetta and pass a baggie through it, after the customer passed him cash.
That Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12, Vasquez did about three deals, with Grim driving. Then Vasquez had to attend a meeting to fulfill a term of his probation.
Later that evening, he called Grim and asked her to pick him up. He had ditched his car after police had pulled him over near the Omaha zoo. Grim asked him why he had run. He told her he had CBD in his car, enough to violate his probation for an earlier offense.
He might still be alive if he had been taken into custody.
