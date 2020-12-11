Parents of Elkhorn High student who died in 2018 sues Kwik Shop for supplying alcohol

Hart told the judge at the time of his sentencing that he had been using illicit drugs, which may have affected his decision-making.

“I cannot begin to express how sorry I am,” Hart said at sentencing. “It was the single most unintelligent and moronic action I’ve made in my life. It’s the first thing I think of when I wake up and the last thing I think of when I go to bed. ... I know I can never undo (it).”

From late August until Oct. 11, 2018, the teens, ages 16 and 17, bought alcohol from Hart at the store more than two dozen times. At times, the teens would text Hart.

“So can we come in and buy alc?” one text read.

“Yep, just got in,” Hart responded.

That night, Gervase had contacted the boys through Snapchat to request two kinds of liquor — Four Loko Gold and Captain Morgan.

The boys went to the gas station. Hart hit a button on the cash register that allowed him to override the age check.

The boys turned around and sold some of the alcohol to Gervase and his friend. Surveillance video from Elkhorn High School showed a white pickup truck meeting a dark-colored car — thought to be the Nissan Maxima that Gervase was driving — in the parking lot about 11:45 p.m.