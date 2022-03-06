Paying the Price: Once on death row, he wants to show that inmates can change

When Shakur Abdullah speaks to prison inmates who are preparing to transition back to society, he counsels them not to give up hope they can turn their lives around.

And the public shouldn't give up on them either, he says. People can be redeemed.

Abdullah knows a little about such turnarounds. He was once on death row in Nebraska for shooting two people in a drug-related robbery, killing one.

But given a second chance due to court decisions, the 64-year-old now works for a nonprofit that teaches Nebraska offenders the principles of “restorative justice” — helping them understand the impact of their crimes, accept responsibility for them, and act to repair the harm they have done.

“I have caused a great deal of harm in my life,” Abdullah said, his voice cracking and his eyes glistening. “But that is not the totality of who I am.”

Abdullah grew up in 1970s North Omaha, the son of a packinghouse worker. Life was hard, but certainly others had it worse and still avoided the minefields, he says now.

Abdullah, at the time named Rodney Stewart, saw his father come home each day beaten down. He looked for an easier way.

By middle school, he was using and selling marijuana. Then in January 1975 came a drug deal that, in his words, “went very, very bad.”

Prosecutors say he went to the deal with the intention of robbing and killing his drug suppliers, even bringing gasoline to the scene to set their van on fire to conceal the crimes. One of the men was killed. The other was blinded but survived.

The judge sentenced Abdullah to death row, saying he saw “no magic” in the fact that the youth was 16 at the time.

The Nebraska Supreme Court tossed out the death sentence due to numerous errors by the judge, including his failure to consider Abdullah's age as a mitigating circumstance.

Still, the court's 1977 decision that Abdullah would instead spend life behind bars meant little to him. His attitude was: Either way, he'd die in prison.

But he said older inmates in the Nebraska State Penitentiary took him under their wings. They convinced him he could change, become a better person and find meaning in life. He saw some of them leave the prison and succeed. His attitude changed.

In more than four decades behind bars, Abdullah was written up for bad behavior only four times, and in 1981 was commended by the warden for entering a burning portion of the penitentiary to make sure others had gotten out.

Over the years, the U.S. Supreme Court chipped away at the notion that even life sentences were appropriate for juveniles. The series of decisions was based on a growing body of science showing that a person’s brain isn’t fully developed until age 25, making juveniles unable to fully comprehend the consequences of their actions.

When the high court in 2012 ruled that state law must give judges in murder cases involving juveniles lesser sentencing options besides just life terms, Abdullah and 26 others were entitled to new sentences ranging from 40 years to life.

The judge in Abdullah’s case essentially decided in 2015 that the 41 years he had already served was enough. He was set free six years ago.

Now Abdullah works as a trainer and outreach specialist for the Lincoln-based Community Justice Center, which teaches probationers and inmates about restorative justice. Understanding how their past actions harmed others is key to their development of empathy, Abdullah said — a trait that can help them avoid offending again in the future.

While many are inspired by Abdullah's story, he stands on the shoulders of those who went before him. He tears up again when he tells the story of how when he got out, he sought out one of the older inmates — now working as a barber — who had showed him the way.

Thank you for not coming back, Abdullah told him.

